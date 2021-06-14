David Moyes Signs New Three-Year Deal With West Ham

DAVID MOYES Signs A New Three-Year Deal With West Ham United



David Moyes, the West Ham United manager, has reportedly agreed to a new three-year contract with the club, a just reward after the Scotsman guided the Hammers to a place in European competition next season, thanks to a sixth-place finish in the Premiership.

Moyes had originally been in charge for eleven years at Goodison Park with Everton, and when Carlo Ancelotti left the club recently – to take over from Zinedine Zidane as head coach of Real Madrid – Moyes’ name was touted by many about a possible return to Everton.

Currently in his second spell with West Ham, having rejoined after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked back in December 2019, and has really turned the club’s fortunes around with some excellent results, seemingly having a very good squad of enthusiastic players, who have performed marvellously for him this season to achieve that sixth spot, and at one point, even in the Champions League spots.

On the final day of the season, when the club had secured a Europa League qualification spot, Moyes told Sky Sports, “I think it’s a huge achievement from where we came from. It’s the biggest step the club has ever made – to jump this far is incredible. We are in a really good place at the moment”.

Adding, “I think the players have been remarkable, we have grown as a team and got better and we are in a really good place at the moment. We have to take it on again, and keep up the standards we have set. If I have the exact same group of players next season I think we can continue to be successful. I am hoping we can add similar characters to the squad next season”.

