Dame Mary Berry Shares Love Of Cooking In New BBC Series

Dame Mary Berry will share her love of cooking in a new BBC series. The nation’s beloved cook, Dame Mary Berry, is back for a brand-new series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer called “Mary Berry: Love To Cook”.

Mary Berry loves to cook more than anything else, and has been teaching Britain to make delicious dishes for over six decades. Now, in Mary Berry: Love To Cook, Mary searches out kindred spirits with their own remarkable passions, shares their stories, and together with imparting her favourite recipes, inspires the country to fall in love with cooking, growing and producing food.

“Love To Cook is me in a nutshell! My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do. Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times,” she said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Across the six episodes Mary will share her passion through some exceptional dishes, from those that will inspire beginners, or put budget at their heart without sacrificing flavour, to recipes that will please a hungry crowd. Mary celebrates heart-warming classics and of recipes that focus on what Britons’s love to grow as a nation, be it from an allotment or an industrious window box.

No one, be they a novice or a seasoned cook, will be able to resist Mary’s commitment to teaching and her lifelong joy of cooking. The accompanying book to the series, of the same name, will be published by BBC Books.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, said, “We are delighted to be working with Mary again and very much looking forward to sharing new recipes that she loves to cook.”

Mary Berry: Love To Cook follows her previous six series also produced by Sidney Street: Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking, Mary Berry Everyday, Classic Mary Berry and Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking.

The series will air later this year.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.