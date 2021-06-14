Cortefiel’s four-province initiative

Cortefiel's four-province initiative
CORTEFIEL LABEL: Committed to sustainability Photo credit: Cortefiel

CORTEFIEL, the Spanish clothing chain, is organising a clean-up operation on Santa Pola’s El Pinet beach on Saturday June 19.

The #PlayasLimpias project has been launched with input from the environmentalist group Seo Birdlife and national recycling organisation Ecoembes in Malaga, Tarifa (Cadiz) and Mataro (Barcelona) as well as Santa Pola.

Cortefiel, which now belongs to Tendam, was founded 70 years ago and has a loyalty club with more than six million members.  It hopes to involve as many as possible in the beach-cleaning initiative publicised through the brand’s social media pages.

The #PlayasLimpias project that focuses on the importance of recycling goes hand-in-hand with Cortefiel’s commitment to sustainability, expressed by its Eco-Friendly line introduced in 2019.

