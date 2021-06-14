Boris Faces Tory Backlash Over “Orwellian” Lockdown Extension

Boris Johnson faces a Tory backlash over “Orwellian” lockdown extension plans. The Prime Minister is expected to announce today that England’s Covid-19 restrictions will be extended for another four weeks amid fears it may be spring 2022 before the country gets fully back to normal. He is however facing a backlash from within his own party.

Speaking with ITV news on June 12 Johnson said details would be revealed on today, June 14.

Johnson said, “I think we’ve got to do whatever it takes to protect life in this country.”

The Delta variant currently makes up to 96 per cent of new cases in England and the hope is that four more weeks of restrictions would allow thousands of more people to be vaccinated and avoid a spike in hospitalisations.

However, Tory back benchers are furious with the Prime Minister and warn that hundreds of thousands of livelihoods would be lost under a month of further restrictions, and even more if restrictions last beyond July 19.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Conservative Party’s Covid Recovery Group, said, “We have a rapid rollout of effective vaccines and are heading into summer. If, even at this point, the Government won’t release restrictions, this points to restrictions in the autumn and winter, when respiratory diseases increase and the NHS is always under more pressure. This would be devastating for business confidence, people’s livelihoods and wellbeing.”

Other Conservative MPs offered harsher criticism amid a growing backlash.

Marcus Fysh, MP for Yeovil, said the government and scientific advisors have “completely lost their way”.

“If we are still in a no man’s land wondering about coronavirus through the summer months then you can see how there would be calls to lock down into the autumn, and then lock down in winter and spring. We need to make a stand now and say it is not acceptable,” he said.

“It would not surprise me at all if people just ignore them. I think it would be completely understandable if they did,” he added.

Richard Drax, MP for South Dorset, said, “Every time I hope for freedom, you hear the scraping of shovels and the goalposts are lifted up and moved two feet to the right. This is no longer acceptable. Common sense and pragmatism is needed now, not more Project Fear, which frankly I have had enough of. We cannot go on destroying people’s lives and livelihoods.

“If it is a two-week delay now, in two weeks’ time it will be another two weeks, and another two weeks, and another two weeks and we will never get out of this Orwellian nightmare,” he added.

According to The Institute for Economic Affairs, an extended lock down would cost the economy £1billion a week.

