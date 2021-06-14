Apple Previews Major New iOS15 Updates

Apple has previewed major new updates to the iOS15. The updates are expected to be available in September when new models are launched.

The major update with “powerful features” will make FaceTime calls more natural, introduce SharePlay for shared experiences, new ways to manage notifications, and “more intelligence” to photos and search to quickly access information.

Apple Maps will also be revamped and Weather will be redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari will be made simpler with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups.

“For many customers, iPhone has become indispensable, and this year we’ve created even more ways it can enhance our daily lives,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

“iOS 15 helps users stay connected while sharing experiences in real time, gives them new tools to help reduce distraction and find focus, uses intelligence to enhance the photos experience, and, with huge upgrades to Maps, brings new ways to explore the world. We can’t wait for customers to experience it,” he added.

Notifications are up for a big overhaul, adding contact photos for people and larger icons for apps that make them even easier to identify. To help reduce distraction, a new notification summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time, such as in the morning and evening.

Using on-device intelligence, notifications will be arranged by priority, with the most relevant notifications rising to the top, and based on a user’s interactions with apps. Urgent messages will be delivered immediately, so important communications will not end up in the summary, and the update will make it easier to temporarily mute any app or messaging thread for the next hour or for the day.

