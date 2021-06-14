24-year-old man stabbed in the stomach at a party in a Benahavis village.

IN the early hours of this morning, a 24-year-old man was stabbed and injured in Benahavis village. According to sources familiar with the case, the incident took place at a party that was being held in a villa in Los Flamingos. The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation and is attempting to determine what prompted the violence in the village.

The victim had to be sent to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella after being stabbed in the abdominal area where he was in critical condition. A call to the 112 Andaluca health emergency service was received at 6.45am, stating that a man had been stabbed in the abdomen during a dispute. The witness stated that the injured man was lying on the ground and that he needed medical assistance.

The crime was also reported to the Benahavis Local Police, who were notified by security guards. The crime scene was also attended by a patrol from the Guardia Civil of Ojén, who were summoned as there were no Guardia Civil present in the municipality. An 061 ambulance was dispatched to transport the injured man to the closest hospital.

When the officers arrived at the villa where the incident took place, they discovered that the suspected offender had already fled, though they did notice a large group of individuals assembled outside the building. So far, there have been no arrests made.

The party where the young man was stabbed had been going on all weekend. This is the same village where the police have already had to intervene on more occasions.

In two days, there were half a dozen unlawful gatherings.

According to police sources who spoke to this newspaper, the summer will be particularly difficult since there are still a large number of uncontrolled illegal parties in Benahavis. When police and Guardia Civil patrols were on duty on June 1 and 2, almost half a dozen cautions were issued for illegal gatherings, some of which had more than 100 individuals in attendance and the majority of whom did not adhere to the health regulations in force.

As reported by Malaga Hoy