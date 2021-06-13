Two Married Couples Busted In Spain’s Almeria.

Two married couples have been busted in Spain’s Almeria along with the son of one of the couples.

The couples were busted for marijuana plantations which they had been guarding. Officers from the National police force in Almeria have busted two marijuana plantations, which the people who were from the same family had been guarding.

The plantations were discovered hidden inside two houses which were owned by the arrested people. The houses were located in the La Chanca area of Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from Almeria’s national police force have been able to arrest five people who all belong to the same family. The people were discovered growing marijuana hidden inside their homes. The arrested people have been accused of crimes against public health and they were also accused of defrauding the electricity supply as they had illegally hooked the houses up to the mains electricity.

Officers from Almeria’s National Police searched two houses located in the streets Mamparra and Botalón in Almeria. The houses were in the neighbourhood of La Chanca and five people were arrested as a result of the searches.

According to Almeria 24, during the searches officers seized: “407 marijuana plants, 460 euros in cash, 43 lamp holders, 58 600 watt light bulbs, 42 transformers, two air extractors and five air conditioning machines”.

In something that is commonly seen in illegal marijuana grows, both of the properties had been illegally hooked up to mains electricity. Endesa was alerted of the issue and technicians came in to inspect the properties before proceeding to cut off the electricity supply to the two houses.

Three men and two women all belonging to the same family had been using the houses to grow marijuana illegally. The houses which were owned by the arrested people had been connected by interior courtyards. The houses also had shared walls between them, which had been used to allow the illegal electricity connections.

The five people who were arrested have been accused of a crime against public health and another of defrauding the electricity supply. They have been passed over to Almeria’s 5th Examining Magistrate’s Court.

