Torrevieja U3A update

TORREVIEJA U3A will hold a full meeting later this month although the association normally ceases activities during the summer months.

“This will be a chance to meet up with friends old and new and also to be entertained by a popular local singer,” said Torrevieja U3A’s press officer, Barry Weston.

“New members wishing to join the group will also be welcome.”

Coffee mornings will be held during July and August, allowing future events to be booked and paid for and to simply socialise.

The annual Groups Fair takes place in September and there are also plans for a Craft Fair to raise funds for the President’s Charity in the autumn.

The Fair will be open to stallholders, regardless of whether they are U3A members or not, at a cost of €5 per table.

All queries should be directed to the social team’s [email protected] email address.

All of the above activities will be held at the Los Angeles Bar in Torrevieja, in the open areas if possible, allowing more space for friends to meet up in comfort and take advantage of the facilities available.

Full details of all events will be announced in due course via the newsletter, torreviejau3a.org website and Facebook pages.