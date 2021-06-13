Thousands On ERTE May Not Be Able To Return to Their Previous Jobs.

Thousands of people on ERTE may not be able to return to their previous jobs, and a year has been lost without any training opportunities.

According to reports over 200,000 people on ERTE face the prospect of not being able to return to their previous job. The ERTE (Expediente de Regulación Temporal de Empleo) agreement was brought about in a bid to fight back against the employment issues created by the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that almost 500,000 people are still under the ERTE umbrella though.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, has spoken about the figures and said that 15 per cent of the near 4 million workers who joined the scheme during the health crisis are still on ERTE. The government now believes though that not everyone will be able to return to their previous jobs.

As reported by El Espanol, according to experts over 200,000 people may not be able to return to the employment that they had pre-COVID.

This issue comes about due to multiple factors including that some businesses will not be able to reopen due to the current economy and also that according to the Bank of Spain many companies will not be able to survive as the ongoing health crisis has lasted for such a long time.

It seems that a training opportunity has been missed during the ongoing pandemic. The vice-president for economic affairs, Nadia Calviño, has previously expressed interest in the possibility of using the German ERTE model in Spain. This model includes training and retraining for workers. Sadly though not even a pilot project has been set up to test out this model.

According to experts training opportunities have been missed during the ongoing pandemic which would have allowed the workforce most affected by the pandemic to keep up their skills and learn new ones.

Javier Blasco de Luna, director of the Adecco Group Institute commented that: “Denmark bases its productive system on a powerful qualification system. Here, we have a productivity problem because we do not face this challenge. In the hotel and catering industry, for example, this summer we are already going to see demand for workers with German or English language skills. But a year has been lost since March last year to improve the training of people on ERTE”.

