STERLING Job By England In Their Euro 2020 Opener at Wembley

Gareth Southgate‘s England team opened their Euro 2020 Group D campaign today, Sunday 13, against Croatia, at Wembley Stadium – with 22,500 fans in attendance – in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final contest where the Three Lions lost 2-1, but today they got their revenge, albeit in a group match, with Raheem Sterling‘s single goal the difference between the two sides.

On a sweltering afternoon in London, Southgate had raised some eyebrows with his decision to start the Manchester City winger, who has not had the best of seasons at club level, but he repaid his manager’s faith by slotting home his 13th goal in his last 17 international appearances, and give England a flying start in the group.

Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips – probably man-of-the-match – was the supplier of a killer pass that Sterling buried beautifully in the back of the Croatia net after 57 minutes.

It was Sterling’s club teammate Phil Foden – sporting his new blond hairdo – who had come closest up until that moment, hitting the post with a lovely curled effort from a Trippier long throw-in, but apart from that, England couldn’t seem to find a way to goal, and Harry Kane was almost redundant, hardly seeing anything of the ball.

Next up comes the big game against Scotland on Friday, again at Wembley, with Southgate coming through this opening fixture without any injury worries, and he can face this match safe in the knowledge that Harry Maguire’s injury doesn’t seem such a problem now, after the way that Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings commanded the backline alongside Man City’s John Stones.

