Stay home, stay safe and read

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PRIZEWINNER: Jacqueline Carpenter, Claire King and a friend Photo credit: Jacqueline Carpenter

JACQUELINE CARPENTER from Los Alcazares (Murcia) decided to run a competition when her latest novel, Joan, was published.

She asked readers to have their photograph taken indoors with the book at a time when we were all urged to stay home and stay safe from the pandemic by going out as little as possible

“I was overwhelmed with the brilliantly imaginative photographs I received,” Jacqueline said.

“Alan Morris of Sharky’s Photography chose the winner, Claire King, for her entry of her nanny Joan Norman of Holloway, London”.

Jacqueline recently presented Claire with her prize at a celebration lunch in a restaurant at the Mar Menor Golf Resort and revealed that Joan, available on Amazon and Kindle, is doing really well.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

