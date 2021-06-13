Stay home, stay safe and read

JACQUELINE CARPENTER from Los Alcazares (Murcia) decided to run a competition when her latest novel, Joan, was published.
She asked readers to have their photograph taken indoors with the book at a time when we were all urged to stay home and stay safe from the pandemic by going out as little as possible
“I was overwhelmed with the brilliantly imaginative photographs I received,” Jacqueline said.
“Alan Morris of Sharky’s Photography chose the winner, Claire King, for her entry of her nanny Joan Norman of Holloway, London”.
Jacqueline recently presented Claire with her prize at a celebration lunch in a restaurant at the Mar Menor Golf Resort and revealed that Joan, available on Amazon and Kindle, is doing really well.