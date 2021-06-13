Spain Warned To Expect Another Coronavirus Wave.

Spain has been warned to expect yet another wave of the potentially deadly coronavirus by scientists.

Cardiologist Inmaculada Rold, has issued a warning that in Spain: “We are going to have a fifth wave of coronavirus”. The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing extremely well but this does not mean that everyone should be lowering their guard against the potentially deadly virus. Even in Spain the delta, Indian variant, has been detected and is taking hold.

Spain has yet to achieve herd immunity and new variants such as the delta variant have been found in Spain. Cardiologist Inmaculada Roldán has explained that: “I don’t like to be a prophet of doom, but the situation is going to get more complicated” as reported La Sexta.

The cardiologist spoke of the community transmission of the delta variant in Madrid and explained that: “living with the virus means living with the disease and high mortality”.

She has also spoken out to say that there are an insufficient number of people tracing the virus and that cases of the virus are not always isolated.

She commented that: “We are going to have a fifth wave with the youngest population in the ICU”.

Speaking of the ongoing vaccination programme she commented that: “Please, those aged between 60 and 69 must be vaccinated as soon as possible because they are the most at risk, without a doubt”.

According to La Sexta, fellow immunologist Alfredo Corell also commented that extreme caution is needed at this current time. Yhe immunologist commented that for those who have been vaccinated: “we are only protected from having a serious illness, but not from being infected and transmitting it”.

Corell also highlighted the risks of the delta variant and commented that: “It is more contagious, it shortens incubation times (it can take up to five days) and puts us at greater risk of a new wave”.

