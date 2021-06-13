Solar power ousts olives in Tabernas

ALMERIA businessman Juan Carrion Caceres plans to dig up 200 hectares of olive trees and replace them with solar panels.

Carrion, described as one of Tabernas’ principal landowners, reportedly intends to rent the land to a solar energy company. He is likely to receive an annual €1,200 per hectare in line with current market prices, industry sources said.

According to the local Spanish media, probable takers include OHL Industrial which belongs to Juan Miguel Villar Mir, who has links to Aurinka whose former CEO Javier Lopez Madrid is already creating photovoltaic plants in Tabernas.

Italy-based Enel – a principal shareholder in the Spanish multinational Endesa – has been named as another company in the running to lease the Tabernas land.