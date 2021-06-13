Sevilla City Council Launches Heat Campaign for the Homeless

SEVILLA CITY Council launches the heat campaign for another summer, aimed at people in situations of social exclusion and homeless and this year 118 additional places have been made available for their care, up to a total of 549 places.

“It is intended that no one spends the night outdoors at the time of the highest temperatures of the year, thus avoiding risks to their health. It is an important effort that is carried out by the City Council and, above all, the involvement of professionals from Social Services and from the teams of the Municipal Unit for Social Emergencies and Social Exclusion (Umies) “, explained the delegate of Social Welfare, Employment and Comprehensive Plans for Social Transformation, Juan Manuel Flores (PSOE).

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, in this framework, Sevilla City Council has informed Europa Press that the start of the campaign is scheduled from mid-June to mid-September, although the dates are flexible depending on the temperatures reached in the city. The campaign is especially intended for all those people in a chronic situation, people who have been homeless for many years, suffer a great physical and psychological deterioration, live and spend the night anywhere and, generally, does not use the homeless care network.

This year up to 118 additional places are offered, in addition to the 431 that the municipal network of assistance to the homeless has, made up of both municipal facilities and those agreed with social and religious entities. Overall, for this 2021 heat campaign there are 549 places available, where accommodation, food and hygiene are provided, and depending on the centre, also educational and leisure activities. Flores explains, “Apart from these places, for exceptional situations, the places that are necessary for hostels will be processed until the total number of people who voluntarily accept this resource and the help of the Municipal Social Services will be covered”.