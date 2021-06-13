Saved from prostitution

ALMERIA province police rescued 30 women last year who were forced to work as prostitutes.

These figures were revealed during the presentation of the first edition of an Almeria City conference focusing on Sexual Exploitation and People Trafficking.

Organised by Spain’s UNED open university and the Policia Nacional, speakers at the conference, which will be held on June 22 and 23, include Policia Nacional officers, Public Prosecution officials, Andalucia’s Ombudsman and Work inspectors.

Participants will analyse the incidence of sexual exploitation of women in Andalucia and the legal tools available for pursuing crimes arising from prostitution and people trafficking.