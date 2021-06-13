Police Free Sexually Exploited Women and Arrest Nine People in Granada

NATIONAL POLICE have freed nine female victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation in the province of Granada and have arrested another nine people accused of belonging to a criminal organization dedicated to profiting from this illegal activity, carried out in houses in which narcotic substances were distributed, and the detainees have already entered prison on a preventive basis.

According to the National Police in a press release, the criminal organization was led by a woman of Colombian nationality who had collaborators to carry out activities such as the transfer of the victims themselves to the locations demanded by clients. The detainees are of Colombian, Dominican, Bolivian, Romanian and Spanish nationality. The members of the organization shared the economic benefits 50% with the victims, who, in addition, had to pay €180 per week for accommodation. The victims of the exploitation were obliged to be available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, resting for only two hours.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, all of the victims were of Colombian nationality and lived in a situation of vulnerability and economic need. The members of the network captured their clients through advertisements published on contact pages or, directly, in one of the two drinking venues managed by the organization, where, in addition, narcotic substances were sold. The investigation is part of the Police Plan Against Trafficking in Human Beings for the Purposes of Sexual Exploitation, whose main victims are people who are brought to Spain by deception, taking advantage of their vulnerability and promising them decent jobs to finally be forced under threats to practice prostitution.

The investigation has culminated in nine victims being freed and nine arrested in Granada for human trafficking. Four of the detainees have been ordered to enter prison. There have been four searches of properties and the inspection of two premises while €6,873 in cash, 8.5 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of marijuana and 6.63 grams of LSD glass have been seized, in addition to mobile phones, a vehicle and various documentation related to criminal activity.