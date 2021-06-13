Newborn Baby Boy ‘Worth £315 Million’.

A NEWBORN baby boy is worth a staggering £315 million. The baby will also inherit a stunning estate.

The baby is not the only Royal baby to be born this month as earlier in June, Harry and Meghan gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

Baby Henry though is set to inherit a staggering £315 million fortune, and he will become the Marquess of Worcester. Both his father Bobby and his grandfather Harry, Duke of Beaufort, had previously had the title, but they left it behind as they married.

According to Gloucestershire live, in addition to the Marquess of Worcester title, young Henry will also inherit the stunning Badminton estate.

The Duke of Beaufort was delighted at the birth of his grandson. This makes him a grandfather for the first time after his son and wife Lucy Yorke-Long brought baby Henry into the world.

The Duke currently lives at the family’s Cotswold seat and spoke of how delighted he was at the birth. He commented that: “‘I am absolutely delighted.

“It is with great pride that I have become a grandfather for the first time.”

Bobby and Lucy only married last year in September and the wedding celebrations were limited by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Only 40 family and friends were able to attend the wedding which was held at the family’s 40-bed, Gloucestershire mansion.

