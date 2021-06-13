Netherlands Survive Ukraine Comeback To Edge A Win In Group C

By
Chris King
-
0
Netherlands Survive Ukraine Comeback To Edge A Win In Group C
Netherlands Survive Ukraine Comeback To Edge A Win In Group C. image: twitter

NETHERLANDS Survive Spirited Ukraine Comeback To Edge A Win In Their Group C Opener

The Netherlands and Ukraine kicked off their European Championships campaigns today, Sunday 13, in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, in front of 15, 837 football fans, who were lucky to have witnessed the best match of the tournament so far.

Holland manager Frank De Boer didn’t enjoy the best of times during their qualifying matches, and just twelve months into the job he really needs to take his team a long way in this tournament, to prove to the fans that he is the right choice for the position.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Everything looked to be going so well for the Dutch as they sailed into a two-goal lead, with their captain – who this week signed for PSG in France – Georginio Wijnaldum, putting them in front on 52 minutes, before that lead was doubled by Wolfsburg’s Wout Weghorst six minutes later, and it looked like the men in orange would win comfortably.

Ukraine had other plans though, as West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko struck a beautiful left-footed shot into the top of the Dutch net from outside the box on 75 minutes, to set up an exciting last 15 minutes, only for Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi‘s free-kick to be headed home four minutes later by Roman Yaremchuk, to really put the pressure on De Boer and his team.

Thankfully, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake was on hand with a perfect cross to the head of PSV player Denzel Dumfries on 85 minutes, which saw the Netherlands survive, and the three points were in the bag for them, now they have Thursday to look forward to, with Austria – who beat North Macedonia 3-1 today – visiting Amsterdam, while the Ukraine squad travels to Bucharest to take on North Macedonia.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here