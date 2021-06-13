Motril Will Export 200,000 Tons of Celestite Ore From Its Quarries This Year

MOTRIL Will Export 200,000 Tons of Celestite Ore From Its Quarries In The Province This Year



The Port of Motril, on the coast of Granada, has just registered the largest shipment of merchandise in the form of solid bulk in its history, landing a deal with China, to export around 50,000 tons of two types of semi-concentrated celestite from the mines of Montevive, in the municipality of Las Gabias, in Granada province.

Canteras Industriales, the owner of the mines and the merchandise -established in Granada since 1972 – expects that around 200,000 tons of materials to leave the Granada dock this year of this type of mineral from quarries in the province, with the type wanted by its Chinese client – from the Las Gabias mines – being a raw material with a purity that ranges between 70 and 77 per cent, according to granadadigital.es.

The Chinese will use the raw material in the manufacture of semiconductors or chips, commonly used in the operation of mobile phones, screens, tablets, computers, and anodes for electric vehicle batteries, among other utilities, and in a press release, Jens Bruno, the administrator of the company that runs the Port of Motril, predicted, “Due to the great demand, we hope to close the year with an export of 200,000 tons”.

Also, Canteras Industriales is processing the commissioning of a dense media concentration plant with the capacity to produce between 50,000 and 80,000 tons per year of 90 per cent grade ore, from the recycling of waste dumps and reject ore, called environmental liability. The company currently employs eight workers directly, but this number will increase once the concentration plant comes into service, but added to this are all the indirect services such as dockers, consignees, and carriers.

An example of this is the recent transfer of the minerals from the mine to the port, which involved 2,000 lorry trips, and as José García Fuentes, the president of of the local company Transportes Sabio said, "Shipments of this type also demonstrate the effectiveness of the operation and raise the level of prestige of the Port of Motril among the sector".


