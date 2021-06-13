MISSING Thirteen-Year-Old Zaragoza Boy Found Dead by Guardia Civil search team

A team of the Zaragoza Guardia Civil’s Group of Specialists in Underwater Activities (GEAS) has today, Sunday 13, found the lifeless body of the missing 13-year-old boy called Abdedamad, who had been reported missing on Saturday 12, in the municipality of Gallur.

His body was discovered at Km31 of the Imperial Canal, where it passes through Gallur, and investigators have reported that the first indications are that the missing thirteen-year-old jumped into the water to cool off from the heat on Saturday and that the current dragged him under, according to elespanol.com.

If this turns out to be the case then it will be the second such incident of drowning in Zaragoza in the past month, following the discovery of the body of a boy called Karim on May 12, who had been washed away by the strong current while trying to refresh himself in the waters after a game of football.

The search for young Abdedamad involved three patrols and a team from the Guardia Civil’s Group of Specialists in Underwater Activities (GEAS), with a police spokesman explaining that the boy was found at around 1.30pm this Sunday, only 300 metres away from where he was reported to have disappeared, at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Young Abdedamad had last been seen at around 8pm on Saturday evening, and after a search was organised, a T-shirt and trainers that were found on the bank on the canal were identified as belonging to his son, by the boy’s father.

