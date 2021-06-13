Meet the new HELP team

HELP Vega Baja recently introduced their six-strong Welfare Team.

“The Welfare Team provides a far greater opportunity to support people struggling with welfare-related needs,” explained the charity’s president Michele Masson.

“Not only do we now have people who have experience with benefit applications like attendance allowance, we have a team that has vast experience in other areas,” she revealed.

“For example, we have a qualified occupational therapist with experience in working alongside patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

Similarly, the team can call upon members plus, of course, the practical support that HELP Vega Baja is renowned for.

“With experienced listeners on-board we are also able to offer emotional support as several team members have experience volunteering with UK Samaritans and counselling,” Michele added.

“We are also very aware of the support needed for carers and have several projects in mind which we believe will support this group of people, many of whom struggle daily. We would like to remind people that all our services are offered completely free.”

Having set up the Welfare Team the charity is now looking to recruit a fundraising team.

“We very much appreciate the support we receive in our charity shop and various market stalls but we also need to raise funds with events, raffles and other opportunities. If anyone is interested in becoming part of this new team, please do get in touch,” Michele said.

Based at their San Miguel centre, the Welfare Team – co-ordinated by a member of the elective committee – are ready to meet people and can be contacted on 966 723 733, WhatsApp 634 313 325, email [email protected] or a message via the charity’s Facebook page.

For more information about Help Vega Baja and volunteering with the charity, visit their website at www.helpvegabaja.com or get in touch using the contact details above.