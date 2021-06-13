Malaga Hospitality Names Antonio Banderas as Ambassador of the Year

THE ASSOCIATION of Hoteliers of Malaga (Mahos) will celebrate its II Hospitality Gala on June 17, an event conceived to pay a general tribute to the sector for its capacity for resistance and survival during the pandemic and will appoint the actor Antonio Banderas as the Hospitality Ambassador for his commitment to the tourist, economic and image interests of the city and the province.

After the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, Mahos returns to celebrate its annual event in recognition of all entrepreneurs and hospitality workers, who have dealt with closures, cuts in capacity and hours, loss of profitability and employment, among others. They have reported in a statement, the setting for this tribute will be the El Pinar equestrian club, which will be attended by the members of the Mahos Advisory Council, made up of the historical figures of the local hospitality industry.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the president of Mahos, Javier Frutos, has highlighted “the enormous effort and attitude of the Malaga hospitality industry to face a period of 15 months conditioned by the pandemic and its derivatives, especially those related to loss of profitability and jobs and, in many cases, to the own viability of many businesses in the whole of the province”. Frutos has highlighted the work of the health care workers and the responsibility of the population, as well as the progress in the vaccination process. He has also valued “the responsible role of the hotel industry in the battle against a crisis that has shaken the foundations of one of the most important economic activities in the province of Malaga, if not the most”.

The tension that the sector has experienced and the constant defence of its rights, as well as respect for the obligations imposed by the rigours of the pandemic, are factors that have defined the way to face a situation that is now being claimed in the II Gala of the Hospitality. For Frutos, the general tribute to the hospitality industry “will serve as the culmination of a very tough period that, responsibly, allows a new stage to begin towards normality in a leading tourist destination such as the province of Malaga.”