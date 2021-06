AGE CONCERN COSTA BLANCA SUR is looking for volunteers who can help people with their shopping.

“Can you spare a couple of hours a week to help someone less able than you?” the organisation asked. “If you can, please get in touch with 96 678 6887.”

For more information about Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur, visit the www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org website or their Facebook page.

