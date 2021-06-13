THE Ecologists Malaka group is Fighting to stop the commercialisation of Marbella beaches.

Their latest action has seen the group oppose plans put before the Junta de Andalucia to build a new concrete Chiringuito in the moragas area of Cable Beach which it alleges will occupy 300 m2 of public domain.

Ecologists Malaka claim that if this project is authorised developers will appropriate an important part of the ground being used to park and unload supplies to celebrate moragas (where sardines may be cooked).

According to the group, this is a proposal being supported by the Junta because it is opposed to the siting of the moragas and the building of a concrete Chiringuito in the area, will take away a traditional area enjoyed by the people of Marbella.

They believe that this is an example of limiting or preventing public use of beaches and they have expressed surprise that the concession petition is signed by the President of the Malaga Playas Entrepreneurs Association asking to give this grant to a company headquartered in Mijas.

The EA Aedenat MALAKA Association is an environmental group practises ‘Social Ecology’, a way of understanding and exercising environmentalism that believes that environmental problems have their origin in an increasingly globalised production and consumption model, which seriously damages the balance of the planet.

To this end, they make public, administrative and judicial complaints against those actions that damage the environment, whilst at the same time proposing concrete and viable alternatives.

