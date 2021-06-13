ENGLAND Fan In Serious Condition After Falling From The Stands inside Wembley during the match with Croatia



An England fan is reported to be in a serious condition after he fell from the stands in Wembley during this afternoon’s (Sunday 13) European Championships opener against Croatia.

According to reports by Sky Sports News, a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium told them, “We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition. We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation”.

A spokesman for UEFA allegedly confirmed the report but declined to comment further, as 18,497 supporters finally witnessed an England football match at Wembley again, for the first time since November 2019, with it being hoped that as the tournament progresses, and the pandemic situation becomes more under control, that UEFA will allow larger numbers of fans into the 90,000 capacity stadium before the final on July 11.

In England’s opening match of Euro 2020, they played out a hard-fought win over Croatia, with a Raheem Sterling goal giving them their first-ever win in an opening match of any European Championship, and now, Gareth Southgate must focus his attention on Friday’s crucial match with Scotland, once again at Wembley, but the good news is that he didn’t have any reports of injuries after the Croatia game.

