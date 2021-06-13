BREAKING NEWS: Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu Removed From Power!

Netanyahu Removed From Power! – Naftali Bennett Becomes Israel’s New Prime Minister.

The Knesset has sworn in the 36th government, appointing the right-wing Naftali Bennett the next prime minister and removing Benjamin Netanyahu from power after 12 consecutive years.

The new administration, comprising an unprecedented coalition of parties from across the spectrum, won the vote of confidence in the 120-seat Knesset.

Earlier, Mr Netanyahu had vowed to lead his Likud Party back to power and “topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way”.

Cheers erupted in the Knesset chamber as Naftali Bennett became prime minister and a new government was sworn in, nearly three months after the last election.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stood at the Knesset plenum and vowed to “maintain allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws, to faithfully fulfill my role as prime minister/a member of the government and to uphold Knesset resolutions.”

He is followed by Yair Lapid, the alternate prime minister and foreign minister. The rest of the cabinet members will follow individually, in alphabetical order.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, remains the head of the largest party in parliament and is expected to vigorously oppose the new government. If just one faction bolts, it could lose its majority and would be at risk of collapse, giving him an opening to return to power.

The country’s deep divisions were on vivid display as Bennett addressed parliament ahead of the vote. He was repeatedly interrupted and loudly heckled by supporters of Netanyahu, several of whom were escorted out of the chamber.

Bennett’s speech mostly dwelled on domestic issues, but he expressed opposition to U.S. efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

“Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Bennett said, vowing to maintain Netanyahu’s confrontational policy. “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.