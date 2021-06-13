Boris Tells Biden “With The Greatest Respect” To Keep His Nose Out Of Brexit

By
Chris King
-
0
Boris Tells Biden
Boris Tells Biden "With The Greatest Respect" To Keep His Nose Out Of Brexit . image: twitter

Boris Tells Joe Biden “With The Greatest Respect” To Keep His Nose Out Of Brexit Affairs

At the end of the G7 summit in St Ives, Cornwall today, Sunday 13, when answering questions from reporters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to drop a hint to US President Joe Biden that he should not get involved in the UK’s bubbling diplomatic row with the European Union.

Joe Biden – who has Irish ancestry – has been vocal in recent days about the Brexit issue, saying that Britain and the EU should find a solution, and not allow the Good Friday Agreement and peace in Northern Ireland to be jeopardised.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mr Johnson told reporters, “I think that with the greatest respect to all our friends around the world, this is something that I think we’re going to fix. We’ll fix it in a pragmatic way but this is about making sure we protect the Good Friday peace process, and protect the territorial integrity of the UK”.

Brussels in response though has claimed that the UK must face up to the consequences of leaving the single market, and implement the Protocol in full, with the argument including the need for stricter customs checks on some goods that travel from Britain to Northern Ireland.
It is believed that last week, on Thursday 10, according to the Express, before the G7 talks in Cornwall started, the two presidents had a bilateral meeting – with the US apparently issuing Britain with a demarche, which is a formal diplomatic complaint – in which Biden warned the UK about its handling of the Brexit deal, with Washington reportedly laying the blame at Britain’s feet for inflaming tensions with the EU.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here