Boris Tells Biden “With The Greatest Respect” To Keep His Nose Out Of Brexit

Boris Tells Joe Biden “With The Greatest Respect” To Keep His Nose Out Of Brexit Affairs
At the end of the G7 summit in St Ives, Cornwall today, Sunday 13, when answering questions from reporters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed to drop a hint to US President Joe Biden that he should not get involved in the UK’s bubbling diplomatic row with the European Union.
Joe Biden – who has Irish ancestry – has been vocal in recent days about the Brexit issue, saying that Britain and the EU should find a solution, and not allow the Good Friday Agreement and peace in Northern Ireland to be jeopardised.
Mr Johnson told reporters, “I think that with the greatest respect to all our friends around the world, this is something that I think we’re going to fix. We’ll fix it in a pragmatic way but this is about making sure we protect the Good Friday peace process, and protect the territorial integrity of the UK”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.