Big plans for Torrevieja

THE regional government is planning a revamp for Torrevieja’s port, creating a leisure area with restaurants, bars, cafes and shops.

The Generalitat’s Infrastructure chief Arcadi España nevertheless revealed that although his department is working on the project, putting this out tender is “not imminent.”

Remodelling the 185,000-square metre port area and opening it up to the centre of Torrevieja is an old ambition as at present both zones are divorced and separate from each other, meeting only on the Levante promenade and the fairground.

Ultimately, the project will be decided by the regional government, which controls the Valencian Community’s ports and marinas either directly or by contracting a concessionary.

Torrevieja town hall will also put forward suggestions and although not competent to do so, is already drawing up its own plans in the knowledge that the last word will go to the Generalitat.

Despite the lack urgency on the part of regional government, according to the Spanish media there is at least one Vega Baja developer, experienced in concessions, who is currently said to be working on the project.


