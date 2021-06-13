Beware Of Putting The Washing Machine On At Dawn In Malaga.

The new electricity tariffs are encouraging a change of habits but if you are in Spain’s Malaga on the Costa del Sol, it is best to beware of putting the washing machine on at dawn.

For Malaga along with the rest of Spain the change in the rates and time slots for the new electricity tariffs are headache for many families. Many are seeking to find the best way to minimise costs, and this can often mean that people attempt to carry out housework in the early hours of the morning, which would usually have been carried out during the day.

While this may be a great way to save euros it has other issues, such as noise considerations and even the risk of fire.

Most towns in Spain already have penalties set out in their by-laws for excessive noise overnight. In many places this even includes the use of electrical appliances like tumble dryers or washing machines.

These electrical appliances can exceed the limits which have been put in place to ensure that residents are able to rest peacefully at night.

In Malaga there are noise restrictions in place which prohibit: “any activity that disturbs the rest of others inside the home during the night, such as parties, games, dragging furniture and belongings, use of noisy electrical appliances, etc” as reported Malaga Hoy.

Officials though believe that for the most part noise complaints will not affect those who decide to put the washing machine or tumble dryer on during the night. The councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Gemma del Corral has commented that: “I don’t rule out the possibility that there may be some occasional complaints, but I don’t think they will be generalised, we will have to see what happens in the coming months.”

She went on to explain that the new electricity tariffs, and the times that electricity is available for the least cost: “obviously do not encourage or protect the right to rest, quite the opposite”.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.