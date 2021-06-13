AstraZeneca Only For Over 60s In Italy After Girl’s Death

The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be used on people over 60-years-old in Italy following the death of an 18-year-old girl who had received the vaccine.

People under the age of 60 who have had one dose of the AstraZeneca jab will not be offered it for the second jab and will instead choose from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The ruling came after the death of an 18-year-old girl after getting her first AstraZeneca jab, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on June 11, that Italy is emerging from the pandemic,

“We are on the right track, we have an incidence of 26 cases, second best in the EU,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Camilla Canepa, from the Liguria region, died in hospital on Thursday, June 10, from a blood clot. She had received her first shot of AstraZeneca on May 25.

Although a link between the two has not yet been formally established, the governor of the region defended the decision to offer AstraZeneca to young people.

Giovanni Toti said on June 11, “The option of using AstraZeneca for everyone on a voluntary basis was not invented by the regional governments or by a Dr Strangelove, it was suggested by the top technical-scientific bodies in order to increase vaccinations and, therefore, prevent deaths.”

Last week, the regions of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia, and the autonomous province of Trento, were downgraded to ‘white’ zone status.

