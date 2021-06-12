Walking for Life in Arboleas

Linda Hall
AWFUL WEATHER: Despite the rain, Cafetastic and The Garage walked six kilometres in memory of Natalie Photo credit: Walk4Life Arboleas

DESPITE awful weather, Cafetastic and The Garage recently completed the six-kilometre Walk for Life route.

They did it in memory of Darren’s wife Natalie who passed away earlier this year from cancer.  To sponsor them, pop into Cafetastic or The Garage in Arboleas.

The Garage are also donating €10 to Walk for Life for any full vehicle service “no matter what the price is,” they told the Euro Weekly News.

Meanwhile, Jenni Rock of Gladrags Boutique in Albox has presented The Walk for Life Team with €311 raised from the sale of turbans.

The trendy turbans, ideal for the beach or around the pool, cost €9.95 each and €5€ from each sale goes to Walk for Life.  Jenni has also said that anyone facing or recovering from chemo will be gifted a turban of their choice.

Walk for Life is a voluntary group committed to helping people with cancer which obtained charitable status in 2014.


This year would have been the 10th anniversary of the first six-kilometre Walk in Arboleas but owing to Covid health and safety restrictions 2021 has seen a repetition of 2020’s Six Kilometres Any Way challenge that raised €6,000 for the charity.

This can be done – literally – any way until Saturday, July 3.


