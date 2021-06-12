Wales Scores in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Wales scores with actor Jonathan Pryce and Grand Slam-winning rugby captain Ryan Jones are among people from Wales to receive awards in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Recipients from Wales in 2021 include individuals who worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers who have given up their time to help others and worked towards effecting positive change throughout Wales.

The list recognises the work and achievements of a wide range of remarkable people across the United Kingdom from all backgrounds.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart, “In what has truly been an astonishingly challenging year, it is vital that we take the time to recognise and praise the inspiring achievements of remarkable people across society.

“These awards celebrate the individuals who selflessly give back to those around them, both through their work and personal lives, and whose work can sometimes be overlooked.

“It is heart-warming to see the hugely diverse range of recipients from communities and backgrounds across Wales, recognised for their commitment to charity, education, health, sport the arts and – during a global pandemic – extraordinary work in the fight against Covid-19. We are all extremely grateful for the efforts of each person honoured and I’d like to personally congratulate everyone receiving an award,” he added.

Among the people from Wales honoured were actor Jonathan Pryce who received a knighthood, former Wales Grand Slam-winning rugby captain Ryan Jones who received OBE for services to ruby union and charity, former WRU Chief Executive Martyn Phillips who was given an MBE for services to rugby union, Nigel Vernon Short who received a CBE for services to the economy in Wales and Professor Helen James who was given an OBE for services to Higher Education.

