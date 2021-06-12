Police Seize 5,000 Counterfeit Items In Manises, Valencia

POLICE Seize 5,000 Counterfeit Items In A Warehouse In Manises, Valencia



Local Police officers in the Valencian municipality of Manises have detained a local man who is charged with being the suspected head of an organisation that was specialising in importing counterfeit goods with the intention of selling them on the street.

His arrest came about as the result of a special surveillance operation launched by the Local Police of the town to investigate reports of the suspected sale of counterfeit wares in the area, which was harming the business of local stores in Manises.

Valencian Local Police officers subsequently raided a warehouse in Manises where they discovered and seized a collection of more than 5,000 counterfeit items, which officers calculated would have an estimated street sale value of €200,000.

According to sources from the Local Police of Manises, as reported to lasprovincias.es, the detained man would have paid around €60,000 when purchasing those counterfeit items from his supplier, meaning that he stood to make a very large profit on them when he sold the merchandise for €200,000 afterward.

Among the seized counterfeit items were both clothing and shoes from large fashion firms and recognised brands in the industry, as well as accessories and cosmetics, such as perfumes, all falsified and of course, without any type of guarantee for the consumer.

