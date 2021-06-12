Police Create An App That ‘Hunts’ Drivers With No Licence

POLICE Create An Amazing New App That ‘Hunts’ Drivers Who Have No Licence



The Car Crime Group of the Foral Police, in collaboration with the Tradesegur company, has developed a pioneering mobile app in Spain for OCR number plate recognition equipment, which facilitates the location of drivers who have lost their driving license, either by court ruling and by the total loss of points.

In a press release, it was reported that this year the Traffic and Road Safety Area of the Provincial Police has acquired two sets of number plate readers that are connected to the database of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), and allow quick identification of those vehicles that circulate on public roads without the legal requirements, such as compulsory insurance or ITV, or if the vehicles are on maybe temporary or permanent leave.

Both teams are enabled to work either static on a tripod, or mobile, hand-held, outside of the police vehicles, with the officers both uniformed or plain-clothes.

Thanks to the implementation of the new functionality, the teams are now able to make inquiries and locate owners of vehicles that circulate without a driving license, a crime specified in article 384 of the Penal Code, and which is punishable with prison sentences of 3 to 6 months, a fine of 12 to 24 months, or community service from 31 to 90 days.

At present, in the province of Navarra, according to navarra.elespanol.com, there are around 1,200 residents currently banned from driving, for any of the aforementioned reasons, and in many cases – especially those related to potential risk, repeat offenders due to alcohol, etc – the Provincial Police regularly carry out an exhaustive control of their behaviours, which is another reason why police created an app.

