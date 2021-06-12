No San Juan bonfires for Adra

ADRA town hall ruled out beach bonfires on the night of June 23, San Juan’s Eve.

Traditionally these are lit hours before the clocks strike midnight but Adra mayor Manuel Cortes announced that it will not be happening this year.

The beaches will remain open for swimming but social distancing and anti-Covid measures must be observed.

The ban also extends to barbeques, tents, awnings and consumption of alcohol “to prevent large gatherings,” the mayor explained.

“Until the World Health Organisation officially declares that the Covid has ended we have decided to be prudent and take preventative measures for the good of Adra residents,” Cortes said.

“We can’t put at risk what we have achieved up to now,” he argued. “We shall enjoy this fiesta and all our traditions once the coronavirus has become history.”