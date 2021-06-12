New Turre centre for PAWS-PATAS

New Turre centre for PAWS-PATAS
TURRE CENTRE: Former PAWS-PATAS president Karen Polansky cuts the ribbon Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

THINGS happen for PAWS-PATAS when funds allow, explained committee member and acting president Chrissie Cremore.

The PAWS-PATAS animal shelter, founded 32 years ago, receives no statutory funding and exists solely on donations.

“Opening our new outlet and information centre in Turre was in the pipeline for a long time and we are thrilled that this finally came to fruition,” Chrissie said.

Located in Avenida de Almeria 37, the centre is open from Monday to Saturday between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Veteran volunteer Janet Franklin has witnessed major changes during her decades with the charity, holding a variety of positions on the committee. She is excited, she enthused, at the prospect of dealing with the public and helping with their questions and concerns.

Having a base for PAWS-PATAS’ trap, neuter and return (TNR) feral cat campaign is another important breakthrough, especially for Babs Williams, another long-term committee member.


Babs, who works closely with the director of WVS (World Veterinary Service) in the UK, is liaising with many of the area’s cat-colony feeders in the hope of preventing so many kittens from being born into starvation, disease and a painful death.

“Being able to help and educate people is a giant step for PAWS-PATAS” Babs declared.

For further information regarding volunteering, fostering or donating visit the www.paws-patas.org website.


