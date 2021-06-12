Nerja Condemns Acts Of Violence Against Women

NERJA Town Council, through the Department of Equality, reiterates its commitment to eradicate any form of violence against women.

Faced with the latest acts of violence against women that occurred with the murders of six-year-old Olivia Gimeno in Tenerife, allegedly at the hands of her father, and Rocío Caíz, 17, in Martín de la Jara (Seville) at the hands of his ex-partner, the Nerja Town Council expresses its strongest condemnation and rejection against gender violence, as well as showing its support and condolences to the families of the victims.

Gender violence has claimed the lives of 18 women so far this year, murdered at the hands of their partners or ex-partners. Likewise, 3 minors have been murdered by their parents. The use of sons and daughters to inflict pain and control on their mothers is known as vicarious violence, one of the most extreme and brutal forms of gender-based violence.

The Nerja Town Council, through the Department of Equality, reiterates its commitment to eradicate any form of violence against women, supporting and working in the exercise of its powers to guarantee the right to a life free of sexist violence.

The news comes as famous Flamenco singer, Diego El Cigala, was arrested by National Police in a hotel in Central Madrid for alleged crimes of gender violence, sources have said.

The arrest took place on June 9 at the Hotel Catalonia Atocha at around 10 pm. The flamenco singer spent the night at the Central Police Station and has now been freed on bail. He is accused of abusing his partner in Jerez de la Frontera.

