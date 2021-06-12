Mojacar’s efforts rewarded

BLUE FLAGS: Proof that Mojacar’s beaches meet exacting standards Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

VICENTE GARCÍA EGEA, the Junta’s Tourism delegate to Almería, travelled recently to Mojacar to officially present the town’s six Blue Flags.

Handing over the flags, García Egea congratulated the town hall team and Mojacar’s mayor, Rose Maria Cano, explaining to all present that the regional Tourism department, headed by Juan Marin, attached huge importance to Almeria’s quality tourist destinations.

Rosa María Cano in turn thanked the delegate and expressed satisfaction at receiving the flags.

“These reflect our efforts to have clean and well looked-after beaches, ready to receive everyone who comes to visit us with the assurance that they will find the best services.”

