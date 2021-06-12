Marbella Council Doubles Amount Of Aid To The Association Of Alzheimer’s Patients

Marbella City Council will allocate about 90,000 euros to the Association of Relatives and Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA) and to Marbella Volunteer with the aim of continuing to support the most vulnerable groups.

Marbella City Council will allocate about 90,000 euros to the Association of Relatives and Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA) and to Marbella Volunteer with the aim of continuing to support the most vulnerable groups. The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, has signed agreements with both entities this week, in which the amount of aid has almost doubled compared to previous years.

“If there is an economic item that has increased in this time of pandemic, it has been directed to social organisations, with more than 2 million euros budgeted,” said the councillor, who stressed that “the amounts of the subsidies because the effort they have made during the health crisis is also much greater”.

The first mayor has highlighted on AFA Marbella that “the work in its day centre is exceptional, supporting both patients and their families with initiatives that are essential for them.” In relation to Marbella Volunteer, Muñoz has highlighted the Faro program, to accompany the elderly in a situation of loneliness, “in addition to the extraordinary collaboration in the vaccination campaign of this group that they have developed in cooperation with the City Council.”

For her part, the president of the association for relatives and Alzheimer’s patients, Ana Mardones, thanked the Town Hall for its “constant support” and for “continuing to be a fundamental pillar for the association; more so in this difficult year”.

“This aid is for us a breath of fresh air, going from 26,500 euros last year to more than 47,000 euros this year,” said the head of the entity, who has anticipated that, after a complex period, “in which there has been a great deterioration of our users due to the pandemic, now we are trying to normalise the situation and this subsidy is very good for us”.

In this same sense, the president of Marbella Volunteer, Mari Carmen Bertomeu, has expressed herself, who has valued the aid, worth 41,000 euros, as “an oxygen balloon to develop some projects that we have pending and to continue with the Faro program”. At this point, he announced that the association plans to incorporate a community nurse to advance in prevention and health promotion and contribute to active ageing.

“This subsidy will also allow to extend the hours provided by the technicians, the social worker, the administrative assistant and also the figure of a community manager since we understand the importance of social networks to encourage volunteering,” he concluded.

