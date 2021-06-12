Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Left Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she filed for divorce from husband and rapper Kanye West.

Kim, 40, was speaking to her mother Kris Jenner on the last episode of the Kardashian’s reality TV show – Keeping Up With Kardashians (KUWTK).

In a scene that was filmed in October 2020, Kim said she had spoken to a therapist and came to realise that she was not happy in her marriage to Kanye, Sky News reports.

“I just want total happiness,” she said.

“Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do.

“Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on: figuring out how to get there.

“I just feel I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I wanted to and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible but I don’t have a life to share that with.”

KUWTK began in 20017 when the Kardashian sisters were relatively unknown, however, 20 seasons and 14 years later they are worth billions of dollars and own their own companies.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and have four children together – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

However, Kim spoke about how lonely she had become after Kanye moved to a ranch in Wyoming, US, whilst she stayed in California.

She said: “I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought that’s totally fine, I can just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that.

“And then after turning 40 this year I realised, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me. I thought, ‘oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best’.

“But that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common, I want someone that wants to work out with me.”

She said that she was grateful for the “extravagant” experiences she had enjoyed with Kanye, however, she was ready for the “smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot”.

She told her mother not to cry, adding: “I’m numb like, I’m tired of that, but I do know that I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far, and not be happy.”

A reunion special is due to air later this month and the family has signed a content deal with streaming service Hulu.

