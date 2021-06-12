Johnson And Biden Discuss Virtual Trial For Harry Dunn’s Murder

THE UK is pressing for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, to go on virtual trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

THE UK is pressing for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, to go on virtual trial for the death of Harry Dunn, who she killed when her car crashed into his motorbike outside the US military base two years ago in Northhamptonshire.

UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is pursuing the idea of a virtual trial, which could possibly mean Scoolas will face some form of punishment in the US. She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, however, the US embassy pleaded diplomatic immunity and Sacoolas and her family returned to the US just days after the crash without telling Northamptonshire police.

Sacoolas’ lawyer, Amy Jeffress, has previously said that she is willing to do community service and pay compensation. She is not inclined to return to the UK to face trial due to having children of her own and a career in intelligence, Jeffress said, according to The Guardian.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sacoolas has apologised and said the accident was due to her driving on the wrong side of the road because of being in the UK for only a few weeks. She stayed at the scene after the accident and cooperated with the police.

On Thursday, June 10, Boris Johnson said that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was “actively engaged” and “extremely sympathetic” about the tragic case, following a meeting in Cornwall. His own family has been struck by a terrible car accident in 1972 in which his first wife and daughter were killed.

Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would like to see some accountability. I think the family deserves no less.”

Seiger said: “This campaign has never been about vengeance and retribution, but about accountability for the loss of their totally innocent son. That is what any of us would want, and that is what must now be delivered. There must be meaningful justice.”.

After the meeting of Biden and the prime minister in Cornwall, Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Harry’s case is being taken so seriously as to be raised on the eve of the G7 meeting with so many worldwide crises going on.

“We have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes having a dialogue with as many people on both sides of the Atlantic as possible and believe that these efforts will help us in our search for justice.

“It is almost two years since we lost Harry in August 2019 and it would be lovely to think that all parties can now come together to help bring this living nightmare to an end so that we can try to rebuild our shattered lives.”

Johnson told the BBC following his meeting with Biden: “As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue.

“And he was extremely sympathetic, but this is not something that either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.