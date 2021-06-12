It was a Breeze!

BREEZE 97.7FM’S Big Bash helped to raise a whopping €2,013.24 for the station’s adopted local charity, Caritas Albox.

For many, this was their first post-lockdown event and the afternoon was marked by good humour, laughter and a sense of a community enjoying the sunshine and each other’s company.

Breeze presenters crossed between the Breeze studio and Chapmans Bar and Grill, who were hosting the event, maintaining a live special Big Bash broadcast while compering the event at Chapmans.

Local licensing laws did not permit live music, but there were plenty of activities to keep everyone occupied, including quizzes, stalls, games and an auction which raised more than €600.

Eight-year-old Mini Breezer Geezer, Marshall, who has special educational needs, practised his writing in the run-up to the event, so that he could sign autographs and sell badges in exchange for donations on the day. He raised an impressive €125.65.

Almanzora Group of Friends, who were partners in the project, raised a further €500 with a huge tombola, Play Your Cards Right games and other donations.

“I want to thank the Breeze team for organizing such a successful event,” said Francine Carter, a member of Albox Town Council and the Almanzora Group of Friends.

“I feel so grateful to have been part of this fundraiser because once again it demonstrates that when we pull together, we can make a difference. Caritas has struggled during this year of pandemic because more and more individuals and families have needed help, especially with food.”

Gregorio, who heads Caritas Albox, explained that as well as the need for a food bank there were many other needs in the community.

“There is no better feeling than seeing someone happy who was in despair,” he declared.

“We will help anyone, regardless of their nationality, beliefs or orientation. If we can’t solve things ourselves, we will help you find the help that you need.”

Geoff Murrell, one of the hosts of Breeze 97.7’s community focus show, The Loop, was at pains to point out that The Big Bash was the result of a lot of hard work from Breeze, Almanzora Group of Friends and Chapmans. “But,” he said, “we could never have hoped to raise such a marvellous amount of money without the huge generosity of advertisers, listeners and friends who donated prizes, and the kindness and generosity of everyone who attended.”

Breeze has an ongoing commitment to collect non-perishable foodstuffs for the Caritas food bank. Donations can be dropped at the Breeze studio in Albox, or Bar El Puente in Albanchez, who will be hosting a Ladies’ Day event on June 26in partnership with Breeze to raise further funds for Caritas.