After continued reports of unusual activity off the coast of Cornwall by British air forces, there are reported fears that a Russian nuclear missile submarine could possibly be operating in the waters near to the area where the G7 summit is taking place.

This Saturday and Sunday the leaders of seven of the world’s countries, including US President Joe Biden, will be locked in meetings, under the protection of an expensive security operation that has been set up to safeguard them, thought to have cost in the region of £30 million, with the likes of the HMS Prince Of Wales warship patrolling the coastal waters.

The Washington Examiner claimed that British air and sea forces had been engaged in separate operations combatting a potential Russian threat, as since the start of the week, French anti-submarine aircraft have been seen flying off the coast, along with US Navy aircraft, in what appeared to heightened activity, according to The Sun.

Reporters for the American publication had noticed especially that an RAF P-8 Poseidon had been deployed on Wednesday from its Scottish Lossiemouth base 500 miles away, and has been spotted just outside the edges of Britain’s 12-mile maritime border, “running search patterns at low altitude and speed in the area”, giving the impression that it might have been on a specific tracking operation.

Added to that, HMS Northumberland – known to be equipped with a highly advanced Sonar 2087 system, but having been deployed for G-7 security work, rather than anti-sub activity – was spotted operating in a different search patrol later in the same day

Russia’s latest Yasen-class submarine fleet is reported to be ‘extremely quiet’, so could possibly have the stealth to be able to sneak through the security perimeter undetected, although the British government, the US Navy, and the French Embassy have all declined to comment.

