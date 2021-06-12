Denmark's Christian Eriksen Collapses And Euros Match Halted.

DENMARK’S Christian Eriksen Collapses On The Pitch And Euro 2020 Match With Finland Has Been Halted

Denmark’s opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland has been halted, and the Finnish players and officials have left the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, after Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen was seen to collapse for no apparent reason, after 40 minutes of the match, and is currently surrounded by his teammates in a circle, as the player lies motionless on the pitch.

British referee Anthony Taylor immediately stopped the game, quickly realising the severity of the situation, as Erikson’s teammates ran and formed a circle around him to cover him from the view of spectators, as he lay next to the touchline, with sheets also being held up to block any view.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



First reports are of a possible heart attack, but apart from that, no news is coming out of the stadium, as medics were seen giving CPR to the player, and Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has a worried look on his face as the cameras followed him walking across the pitch.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was seen comforting a young woman, possibly Erikson’s wife or girlfriend, but no further news is forthcoming, and there seems to be a total blackout on television coverage, with the BBC going to adverts and not returning to the match coverage.

We will do our best to keep you updated.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.