The Costa del Sol continues its commitment to the national market and attends the B travel fair in Barcelona, one of the most important trade fairs of the tourism sector in Spain aimed mainly at the end consumer and professionals from the tourism sector specialised in the outbound market of Catalonia, which is celebrated between June 11 and 13.

The presence of the Costa del Sol at the B-Travel fair is a very important fair as evidenced by data from previous editions. Thus, in 2019 it was an important promotion action for the destination since it was attended by more than 200 exhibitors representing more than a thousand companies in the sector, all the Spanish autonomous communities and 40 international destinations. The fair was visited by more than 30,000 people, equalling the number of visitors from the last edition, where Andalucia and the Canary Islands were the destinations that served a greater number of clients, according to official data provided by the Fira de Barcelona itself.

Costa del Sol Tourism travels under the Andalucian Tourism umbrella and is accompanied by partners from the Antequera City Council, APTA, Manilva City Council, Mijas City Council, Malaga City Council and the Axarquia Association of Municipalities.

Being present at this fair is of vital importance as indicated by the CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita del Cid, “B Travel, one of the most important events in Spain among the events aimed at the travel issuing market and final consumer, and it has become one of the most established events for travel enthusiasts. It has a mixed character, so we will be able to contact both professionals and the public”.

B-Travel is the benchmark show in experiential tourism, which is held at the Fira de Barcelona’s Montjuïc venue and this year celebrates its 28th edition. During 2019 it had more than 35,941 visitors, exceeding the number of visitors in 2018 by 4.6%.

It brings together a complete range of travel experiences that will present national and international destinations, from adventure and sports proposals to food, family and cultural tourism getaways, among others.

The main objective pursued by attending this fair within the Andalusian Tourism booth is, as stated by Margarita Del Cid, “to show the tourist offer of our province in a market as travelling as Catalonia and to continue insisting on the national market, which must now be a priority for us”.

