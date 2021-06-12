BREAKING NEWS: Man Drowns Off Playamar Beach In Torremolinos

Man Drowns Off Playamar Beach In Torremolinos, Malaga.

A bather drowned this Saturday evening, June 12, just off the beach of Playamar in Torremolinos, according to a report from Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

According to the emergency services, the event occurred around 8:00 p.m. It is understood that witnesses called 112 to say they had taken a person out of the water who was displaying signs of drowning.

Upon receiving the call, the coordinating centre notified the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Local Police and the Beach Service. Lifeguards who were at the beach carried out initial resuscitation measures on the man, but sadly, the man didn’t respond and was confirmed dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added when available. Please check back for updates.