Following this afternoon’s dramatic match in Copenhagen when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s game with Finland, the other Group B match kicked off this evening, Saturday 12, with Russia hosting Belgium – one of the tournament favourites – in the Saint Petersburg Stadium, where a very poor Russian team were totally outclassed by the Belgians, who cruised to a 3-0 win.

Romelu Lukaku – a teammate of Eriksen’s at Inter Milan – gave a masterclass in goalscoring, as his 61st goal for his country made him Belgiums leading scorer of all time, but in a moment of sheer class on another level, after hitting the back of the net with his first strike on 10 minutes, after some terrible defending by the Russians, Lukaku ran to the television camera and shouted “Chris, Chris… I love you!”, in reference to his Inter teammate who was lying in a hospital bed.

Controversy surrounded his opening goal, with claims that he was offside, but there was no doubt about their second, as early substitute, Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, scored on 34 minutes, after Anton Shunin the Russian goalkeeper palmed the ball straight into his path, giving him the easiest of tap-ins.

Meunier had replaced Timothy Castagne seven minutes earlier, after an awful collision with Daler Kuzayev saw the Leicester City man helped off the field, with fears that he may have a broken eye-socket, exactly the same as had happened to his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League final in May.

The 3-0 scoreline was completed after 88 minutes by none other than Romelu Lukaku, as the 28-year-old picked up Menuier’s superb through ball, with his shot beating Shunin at the near post, with Belgium simply too strong for the Russians.

Next up, Russia host Finland on Wednesday 16 in St Petersburg, while Belgium go to Copenhagen on Thursday 17 to play Denmark.

