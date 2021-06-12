AUAN calls for consensus

AUAN (Abusos Urbanisticos Andalucia No) has campaigned for decades to legalise Andalucia homes now considered to be illegally-built.

When the new planning law for Andalucia, known as the LISTA, was recently halted in a regional parliamentary vote, AUAN stated that they, together with other associations across Andalucia, were asking for the process to be restarted and for consensus in approving this new law.

These associations represent many of the hundreds of thousands of people – some from other European countries – who are affected by planning irregularities in Andalucia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The associations can see that the Junta has real interest in providing the property market with greater legal certainty, agility and clarity in urban planning, and to solve the problem of Andalucia’s irregular houses,” said Gerardo Vazquez, AUAN’s legal adviser and spokesperson.

“We were very surprised that the Bill was rejected by the Andalucia parliament, with votes against from some political parties and the abstention of another.”

Vazquez called for maximum participation and consensus between the political parties.

“There will be time during the processing of the Bill to present amendments if there are issues that can be improved,” he pointed out.

“The most important thing now is that the parties reconsider and allow the Bill to be processed as soon as possible.”