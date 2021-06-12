Arrested For Stabbing a Man In The Neck Over a Debt In Malaga

THE NATIONAL Police arrested a man, 36, for allegedly stabbing another man in the neck in Malaga.

THE National arrested a man, 36, for allegedly stabbing another young man in the neck in Malaga. The incident happened yesterday, Friday, June 11, in the neighbourhood of Cerrado Calderón, Malaga. The 31-year-old victim, who is of Spanish nationality, is said to be in a very serious condition, according to Malaga Hoy.

The suspect, also Spanish, is said to have attacked the 31-year-old at around 1:30 pm at the entrance to a garage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Homicide Group of the National Police have been dealing with the case and, according to investigations, they believe that the attack is because of a debt.

The Andalucian Emergency 112 service received a call informing them that a man had been wounded on Cárceles street. Health services attended the scene and transferred the victim to the Regional Hospital of Malaga in an ambulance. Sources say the man was treated urgently and has now been admitted to ICU due to the seriousness of his injuries.

This is the second stabbing in less than a month. Another took place near a cocktail bar on Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles in which a 27-year-old man sadly died. Police arrested the alleged perpetrator just hours later.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.