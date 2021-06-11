Universal Hotels Chooses Magaluf For Their New Flagship Hotel

Universal Hotels has chosen Magaluf for their new flagship hotel. The Hotel Florida Magaluf reopens its doors in Mallorca after a complete renovation, with a new concept inspired by the world of hostels, and it has something for everyone.

Universal Hotels has opened the Hotel Florida Magaluf in Mallorca, a new concept of flagship hotel which, following a complete renovation, will be one aspect of the company’s new brand structure. The hotel was designed to be a place where guests can have a 360-degree holiday experience on the seafront, with music, organic and sustainable elements and gastronomy as fundamental pillars.

With nearly 75 years of history, the Universal group offers a space aimed at young people, who use social media and are keen to socialise, have fun and enjoy new experiences in harmony with the environment, with reusable elements and no single use products. The result is this completely renovated adults-only four-star hotel, inspired by the coolest hostels located in the main cities of the world, adapted to its Mediterranean setting.

Situated in the heart of Magaluf, one of the most important and recognised touristic places in the world in a decisive repositioning, Universal Hotels has chosen this area as the ideal place for a holiday experience which is social, modern, fun and sustainable.

Yannik Erhart, CEO of Universal Hotels, said, “A new type of guest coming to Magaluf is looking for emotions, relaxation, entertainment, socialising, disconnection, yet at the same time they want to be connected with the world. All of this is precisely what we are offering in this renovated product, with high standards of quality.”

Integrating the context of the coolest hostels in the world with the essence of the Mediterranean was Universal Hotels’ main goal.

“We wanted to bring the essence and atmosphere of avant-garde hostels that we have visited in different big cities in the world to our hotel, but with a distinct adaptation to the privileged setting where the hotel is located. The result is a daring, disruptive concept in this area, yet we are sure that it is encompassed in a trend which is requested by our guests,” Erhart added.